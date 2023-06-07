Belmont Stakes Lineup and Odds

The field for Saturday’s 155th Belmont Stakes, with post position, horse, jockey and odds:

1. Tapit Shoes Jose Ortiz 20-1 2. Tapit Trice Luis Saez 3-1 3. Arcangelo Javier Castellano 8-1 4. National Treasure John Velazquez 5-1 5. Il Miracolo Marcos Menses 30-1 6. Forte Irad Ortiz Jr. 5-2 7. Hit Show Manny Franco 10-1 8. Angel of Empire Flavien Prat 7-2 9. Red Route One Joel Rosario 15-1

Trainers (by post position): 1. Brad Cox; 2. Todd Pletcher; 3. Jena Antonucci; 4. Bob Baffert; 5. Antonio Sano; 6. Todd Pletcher; 7. Brad Cox; 8. Brad Cox; 9. Steve Asmussen.

Owners (by post position): 1. Spendthrift Farm, LLC, Steve Landers Racing, LLC, Schwartz, Martin S., Dubb, Michael, Ten Strike Racing, Bakke Jim, Titletown Racing, LLC, Kueber Racing, LLC, Big Easy Racing, LLC, Winners Win and Caruso, Michael; 2. Whisper Hill Farm, LLC and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck); 3. Blue Rose Farm; 4. SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E., Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A., Waves Edge Capital LLC and Donovan, Catherine; 5. Alexandres, LLC; 6. Repole Stable, St. Elias Stable; 7. Gary and Mary West; 8. Albaugh Family Stables LLC; 9. Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1/2 miles. Purse: $1.5 million. First place: $900,000. Second place: $270,000. Third place: $150,000. Fourth place: $75,000. Fifth place: $45,000. Sixth Place: $30,000. Seventh Place: $15,000. Eighth Place: $15,000. Post time: 6:50 p.m. EDT.