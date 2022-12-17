Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 81, Tohajilee 55
Atrisco Heritage 65, La Cueva 50
Belen 48, Los Alamos 38
Carlsbad 57, Rio Rancho 45
Clayton 65, Mescalero Apache 37
Cleveland 64, Mayfield 59
Clovis Christian 60, Hatch Valley 20
Crownpoint 66, Wingate 37
Dulce 50, Monte del Sol 44
Eunice 58, Dexter 42
Evangel Christian 63, Mosquero/Roy 53
Farmington 52, Shiprock 51
Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 65, Shiprock 47
Fort Sumner/House 89, Cimarron 47
Gadsden 50, EP Immanuel, Texas 46
Grants 70, Miyamura 54
Hagerman 52, Reserve 39
Hot Springs 65, Thoreau 42
Jal 49, Tatum 36
Legacy 71, Elida 60
Logan 59, Boise City, Okla. 48
Maxwell 76, Loving 49
Melrose 63, Ruidoso 24
Moriarty 51, Mesa Vista 50
Mountainair 45, Carrizozo 36
Navajo Prep 68, Kirtland Central 47
Organ Mountain 60, Hobbs 51
Pojoaque 38, Santa Fe Indian 36
Portales 55, Silver 49
San Elizario, Texas 49, Santa Teresa 39
Volcano Vista 79, Del Norte 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/