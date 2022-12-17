AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 81, Tohajilee 55

Atrisco Heritage 65, La Cueva 50

Belen 48, Los Alamos 38

Carlsbad 57, Rio Rancho 45

Clayton 65, Mescalero Apache 37

Cleveland 64, Mayfield 59

Clovis Christian 60, Hatch Valley 20

Crownpoint 66, Wingate 37

Dulce 50, Monte del Sol 44

Eunice 58, Dexter 42

Evangel Christian 63, Mosquero/Roy 53

Evangel Christian 63, Roy Municipal Schools 53

Farmington 52, Shiprock 51

Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 65, Shiprock 47

Fort Sumner/House 89, Cimarron 47

Gadsden 50, EP Immanuel, Texas 46

Grants 70, Miyamura 54

Hagerman 52, Reserve 39

Hot Springs 65, Thoreau 42

Jal 49, Tatum 36

Legacy 71, Elida 60

Logan 59, Boise City, Okla. 48

Maxwell 76, Loving 49

Melrose 63, Ruidoso 24

Moriarty 51, Mesa Vista 50

Mountainair 45, Carrizozo 36

Navajo Prep 68, Kirtland Central 47

Organ Mountain 60, Hobbs 51

Pojoaque 38, Santa Fe Indian 36

Portales 55, Silver 49

San Elizario, Texas 49, Santa Teresa 39

Volcano Vista 79, Del Norte 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

