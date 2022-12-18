AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlee 83, Charlo 72

Bainville 49, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 42

Big Sandy 53, Hays-Lodgepole 40

Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 34

Billings Central 58, Miles City 54

Bozeman 49, Kalispell Glacier 43

Butte Central 46, Dillon 32

Cascade 69, Sunburst 48

Centerville 57, Winnett-Grass Range 45

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, Turner 32

Choteau 49, Simms 46

Circle 73, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 44

Columbus 58, Shepherd 33

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 65, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 47

Drummond 55, Darby 41

Fort Benton 48, North Star 45

Frenchtown 69, Lockwood 42

Gallatin 57, Kalispell Flathead 34

Glendive 79, Glasgow 55

Harrison-Willow Creek 75, Sheridan 31

Helena 73, Billings Senior 65

Helena Capital 50, Billings Skyview 44

Lodge Grass 77, Baker 75

Lone Peak 61, White Sulphur Springs 19

Lustre Christian 54, Culbertson 41

Manhattan 61, Jefferson (Boulder) 47

Melstone 49, Jordan 46

Missoula Hellgate 84, Belgrade 29

Park City 76, Reed Point-Rapelje 32

Plains 46, Troy 40

Plentywood 47, Mon-Dak, N.D. 19

Polson 67, Libby 47

Poplar 75, Harlem 52

Power 28, Valier 27

Red Lodge 64, Lame Deer 56

Roundup 60, Colstrip 48

Savage 41, Wibaux 35

Seeley-Swan 60, Victor 38

Shelby 67, Rocky Boy 65, OT

St. Labre 69, Forsyth 59

St. Regis 85, Noxon 60

    • Terry 67, Roberts 50

    Three Forks 55, Big Timber 50

    Two Eagle River 69, Clark Fork 18

    West Yellowstone 67, Manhattan Christian 59

    Wolf Point 58, Malta 57

