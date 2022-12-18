Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlee 83, Charlo 72
Bainville 49, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 42
Big Sandy 53, Hays-Lodgepole 40
Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 34
Billings Central 58, Miles City 54
Bozeman 49, Kalispell Glacier 43
Butte Central 46, Dillon 32
Cascade 69, Sunburst 48
Centerville 57, Winnett-Grass Range 45
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, Turner 32
Choteau 49, Simms 46
Circle 73, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 44
Columbus 58, Shepherd 33
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 65, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 47
Drummond 55, Darby 41
Fort Benton 48, North Star 45
Frenchtown 69, Lockwood 42
Gallatin 57, Kalispell Flathead 34
Glendive 79, Glasgow 55
Harrison-Willow Creek 75, Sheridan 31
Helena 73, Billings Senior 65
Helena Capital 50, Billings Skyview 44
Lodge Grass 77, Baker 75
Lone Peak 61, White Sulphur Springs 19
Lustre Christian 54, Culbertson 41
Manhattan 61, Jefferson (Boulder) 47
Melstone 49, Jordan 46
Missoula Hellgate 84, Belgrade 29
Park City 76, Reed Point-Rapelje 32
Plains 46, Troy 40
Plentywood 47, Mon-Dak, N.D. 19
Polson 67, Libby 47
Poplar 75, Harlem 52
Power 28, Valier 27
Red Lodge 64, Lame Deer 56
Roundup 60, Colstrip 48
Savage 41, Wibaux 35
Seeley-Swan 60, Victor 38
Shelby 67, Rocky Boy 65, OT
St. Labre 69, Forsyth 59
St. Regis 85, Noxon 60
Terry 67, Roberts 50
Three Forks 55, Big Timber 50
Two Eagle River 69, Clark Fork 18
West Yellowstone 67, Manhattan Christian 59
Wolf Point 58, Malta 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/