AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta 58, Heart Butte 15

Bainville 45, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 38

Baker 71, Lodge Grass 55

Belgrade 46, Missoula Hellgate 42

Big Sandy 56, Hays-Lodgepole 40

Big Timber 55, Three Forks 21

Bigfork 65, St. Ignatius 19

Billings Central 49, Miles City 47

Bozeman 40, Kalispell Glacier 34

Cascade 51, Sunburst 37

Centerville 58, Winnett-Grass Range 43

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55, Turner 36

Chinook 59, Box Elder 42

Columbia Falls 52, Florence 40

Columbus 52, Shepherd 40

Culbertson 63, Lustre Christian 25

Custer-Hysham 57, Plevna 28

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 48, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 15

Dillon 59, Butte Central 26

Drummond 50, Darby 17

Ennis 60, Gardiner 37

Frenchtown 61, Lockwood 29

Gallatin 40, Kalispell Flathead 34

Hardin 54, Hamilton 46

Helena 41, Billings Senior 36

Helena Capital 47, Billings Skyview 39

Jefferson (Boulder) 47, Manhattan 29

Lone Peak 57, White Sulphur Springs 36

Malta 56, Wolf Point 43

ADVERTISEMENT

Manhattan Christian 64, West Yellowstone 52

Melstone 44, Jordan 33

North Star 57, Fort Benton 35

Noxon 54, St. Regis 48

Plentywood 65, Mon-Dak, N.D. 38

Polson 40, Libby 14

Red Lodge 82, Lame Deer 38

Reed Point-Rapelje 37, Park City 33

Roberts 91, Terry 64

Roundup 61, Colstrip 17

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 54, Circle 31

Sports

  • Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final

  • Messi makes his record 26th appearance at the World Cup

  • Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

  • Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29

    • Savage 45, Wibaux 36

    Seeley-Swan 65, Victor 10

    Shelby 70, Rocky Boy 45

    Simms 57, Choteau 19

    Twin Bridges 62, Lima 26

    Lakota Nation Invitational=

    Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

    Consolation Championship=

    Custer 54, Dupree, S.D. 48

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.