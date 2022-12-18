Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta 58, Heart Butte 15
Bainville 45, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 38
Baker 71, Lodge Grass 55
Belgrade 46, Missoula Hellgate 42
Big Sandy 56, Hays-Lodgepole 40
Big Timber 55, Three Forks 21
Bigfork 65, St. Ignatius 19
Billings Central 49, Miles City 47
Bozeman 40, Kalispell Glacier 34
Cascade 51, Sunburst 37
Centerville 58, Winnett-Grass Range 43
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55, Turner 36
Chinook 59, Box Elder 42
Columbia Falls 52, Florence 40
Columbus 52, Shepherd 40
Culbertson 63, Lustre Christian 25
Custer-Hysham 57, Plevna 28
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 48, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 15
Dillon 59, Butte Central 26
Drummond 50, Darby 17
Ennis 60, Gardiner 37
Frenchtown 61, Lockwood 29
Gallatin 40, Kalispell Flathead 34
Hardin 54, Hamilton 46
Helena 41, Billings Senior 36
Helena Capital 47, Billings Skyview 39
Jefferson (Boulder) 47, Manhattan 29
Lone Peak 57, White Sulphur Springs 36
Malta 56, Wolf Point 43
Manhattan Christian 64, West Yellowstone 52
Melstone 44, Jordan 33
North Star 57, Fort Benton 35
Noxon 54, St. Regis 48
Plentywood 65, Mon-Dak, N.D. 38
Polson 40, Libby 14
Red Lodge 82, Lame Deer 38
Reed Point-Rapelje 37, Park City 33
Roberts 91, Terry 64
Roundup 61, Colstrip 17
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 54, Circle 31
Savage 45, Wibaux 36
Seeley-Swan 65, Victor 10
Shelby 70, Rocky Boy 45
Simms 57, Choteau 19
Twin Bridges 62, Lima 26
Lakota Nation Invitational=
Oceti Sakowin Bracket=
Consolation Championship=
Custer 54, Dupree, S.D. 48
___
