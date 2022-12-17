AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bottineau 64, Surrey 27

Carrington 64, Benson County 13

Our Redeemer’s 52, Nedrose 26

Park River-Fordville/Lankin 43, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 35

Plentywood, Mont. 65, Mon-Dak 38

Sheyenne 94, Fargo South 38

St. John 50, North Prairie 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Groton Area, S.D. vs. Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op, ccd.

Hillsboro/Central Valley vs. Richland, ppd.

Lisbon vs. Medina/P-B, ccd.

Moorhead, Minn. vs. Legacy, ppd.

Shiloh vs. Bishop Ryan, ppd.

Turtle Mountain vs. Mandan, ppd.

Washburn vs. Heart River, ppd. to Jan 7th.

Watford City vs. Bismarck, ppd.

Williston vs. Century, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

