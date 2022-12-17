Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bottineau 64, Surrey 27
Carrington 64, Benson County 13
Our Redeemer’s 52, Nedrose 26
Park River-Fordville/Lankin 43, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 35
Plentywood, Mont. 65, Mon-Dak 38
Sheyenne 94, Fargo South 38
St. John 50, North Prairie 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Groton Area, S.D. vs. Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op, ccd.
Hillsboro/Central Valley vs. Richland, ppd.
Lisbon vs. Medina/P-B, ccd.
Moorhead, Minn. vs. Legacy, ppd.
Shiloh vs. Bishop Ryan, ppd.
Turtle Mountain vs. Mandan, ppd.
Washburn vs. Heart River, ppd. to Jan 7th.
Watford City vs. Bismarck, ppd.
Williston vs. Century, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/