Freeman scores 30, Milwaukee downs Youngstown State 88-75

MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman’s 30 points led Milwaukee over Youngstown State 88-75 on Saturday night.

Freeman had six rebounds and 11 assists for the Panthers (14-6, 8-2 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Ahmad Rand recorded 12 points and was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Brandon Rush led the way for the Penguins (15-6, 7-3) with 19 points and three steals. Malek Green added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Youngstown State. In addition, Dwayne Cohill finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. The loss snapped the Penguins’ five-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

Milwaukee’s next game is Thursday against Wright State on the road, and Youngstown State hosts Oakland on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .