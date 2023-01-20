Milwaukee knocks off Robert Morris 77-69

MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman had 26 points in Milwaukee’s 77-69 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night.

Freeman added seven rebounds for the Panthers (13-6, 7-2 Horizon League). Markeith Browning II scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Kentrell Pullian shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Kahliel Spear led the way for the Colonials (8-12, 3-6) with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Robert Morris also got 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Jackson Last.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Milwaukee hosts Youngstown State while Robert Morris visits Green Bay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .