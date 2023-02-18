Whyte’s 16 help Boston University down Bucknell 77-61

BOSTON (AP) — (AP) — Walter Whyte’s 16 points helped Boston University defeat Bucknell 77-61 on Saturday.

Whyte was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Terriers (13-16, 6-10 Patriot League). Fletcher Tynen scored 14 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Jonas Harper was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Bison (11-18, 4-12) were led by Alex Timmerman, who recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds. Ruot Bijiek added 12 points for Bucknell. Andre Screen also recorded 11 points.

Whyte scored seven points in the first half and Boston University went into the break trailing 35-31. Boston University used a 12-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 70-56 with 2:30 remaining before finishing off the win.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Boston University visits Army while Bucknell visits Lehigh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .