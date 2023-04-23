Hall, DeBrusk score 2 each as Bruins beat Panthers 6-2

Boston Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59), center, celebrates a goal during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Boston Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59), center, celebrates a goal during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk each scored twice, Linus Ullmark stopped 41 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi also had goals for the Bruins, who got their second consecutive win at Florida. Hall also had two assists, with both his goals coming in the final 3:36 — the second one an empty-netter.

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots.

Game 5 is at Boston on Wednesday night.

STARS 3, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored two power-play goals and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves as Dallas evened the first-round series at two games apiece.

Evgenii Dadonov also scored to help the Stars bounce back from a lopsided loss in Game 3.

John Klingberg and Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson had 21 saves.

Dadonov gave the Stars a 2-0 lead early in the third period just 8 seconds after escaping the penalty box. Klingberg scored for the Wild less than three minutes later. Seguin restored the Stars’ two-goal lead with his third goal of the series late in the third before Gaudreau pulled the Wild back within one with 1:20 left.

Game 5 between the Central Division will be in Dallas on Tuesday night.

OILERS 5, KINGS 4, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zach Hyman scored at 10:39 of overtime as Edmonton rallied from three goals down late in the first period to even the first-round series at two games apiece.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist for the Oilers, Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists while Evander Kane forced OT with his third-period goal. Connor McDavid had three assists, and Jack Campbell, who came in after Stuart Skinner was pulled after one period, made 27 saves against his former team.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist for the Kings, while Kevin Fiala had two assists in his first game since April 1. Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings while Joonas Korpisalo stopped 35 shots. Phillip Danault also had two assists.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Edmonton.

HURRICANES 5, ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored twice as Carolina snapped an eight-game postseason road losing streak and pushed New York to the to the brink of elimination.

Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists and Antti Raanta made 27 saves in helping the Hurricanes win on the road in the playoffs for the first time since the second round in 2021. Aho’s goal was his record-setting 20th in the postseason with Carolina, breaking the franchise record he shared with Eric Staal.

Martin Necas and Mackenzie MacEachern also scored and Stefan Noesen had two assists. The Hurricanes can wrap up the best-of-seven series in Game 5 at home on Tuesday night.

Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves.

___

AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports