Devils bring home slide into game against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (27-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -114, Devils -107; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to end their five-game home losing streak with a victory over the Boston Bruins.

New Jersey is 22-10-2 overall and 10-8-1 at home. The Devils have gone 11-4-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Boston is 27-4-3 overall and 9-4-1 on the road. The Bruins have a 26-2-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 13 goals and 18 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 24 goals and 22 assists for the Bruins. Hampus Lindholm has six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), John Marino: day to day (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Ryan Graves: out (lower body), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .