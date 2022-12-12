Boston College Eagles take on the Stonehill Skyhawks on 4-game skid

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-7) at Boston College Eagles (5-6, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Eagles play Stonehill.

The Eagles are 3-2 in home games. Boston College has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-4 away from home. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Andrew Sims averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 11 points for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Max Zegarowski averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Sims is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .