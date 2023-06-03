Aaron Judge stars as New York Yankees beat Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates with right fielder Aaron Judge, center, after a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 19th homer and made an outstanding catch in the corner in right, and Gerrit Cole stayed unbeaten with six innings of four-hit ball before leaving early in the New York Yankees’ 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Jake Bauers hit two two-run homers for the Yankees, who rebounded from an 8-4 loss Friday night in the opener of the high-profile interleague series.

Cole (7-0) was sharp back in his native Southern California, striking out five with two walks and only allowing a run on David Peralta’s bloop RBI single. But the Yankees pulled Cole after a season-low 80 pitches, apparently due to cramping.

Clay Holmes pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

Michael Grove (0-2) yielded four runs over five innings for the Dodgers.

RED SOX 8, RAYS 5, GAME 1

RAYS 4, RED SOX 2, GAME 2

BOSTON (AP) — Harold Ramírez hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the ninth inning and Jose Siri made a diving catch for the final out, helping Tampa Bay to a split of the day-night doubleheader.

Ramírez collected five hits on the day and drove in four runs for the major league-leading Rays (41-19), who won for just the third time in seven games.

In the opener, Justin Turner’s three-run double highlighted Boston’s six-run sixth inning that carried the Red Sox to an 8-5 victory. Corey Kluber (3-6) got the win, and Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 12th save.

The nightcap was tied at 2 when Francisco Mejía and Yandy Díaz opened the ninth with consecutive singles against Jansen (1-3). Mejía and Díaz advanced on Brandon Lowe’s fly to right and scored on Ramírez’s liner into the gap in right-center.

Calvin Faucher (1-1) worked a scoreless inning for the victory, and Jason Adam got the three outs for his eighth save. Siri closed it out with his diving grab on Jarren Duran’s bloop with two runners on.

Wander Franco had three hits for Tampa Bay in the first game. Jalen Beeks (2-3) got the loss.

WHITE SOX 2, TIGERS 1, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada scampered home on a 10th-inning wild pitch that knocked down umpire Cory Blaser, sending the White Sox to the victory.

All three runs in the game were scored on wild pitches.

The White Sox had the bases loaded with two out when José Cisnero (2-1) threw a first-pitch fastball to Tim Anderson that hit Blaser right in the face mask.

Andrew Benintendi had two hits for the White Sox, who have won three of four. Reynaldo López (1-4) threw a scoreless 10th.

Zack McKinstry tripled and scored for the Tigers.

RANGERS 16, MARINERS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien, Leody Taveras, Nathaniel Lowe and Mitch Garver homered, and Texas won for the fourth time in five games.

Semien had four hits, scored four times and drove in three runs. He extended his career-best hitting streak to 22 games, longest in the majors this season.

Corey Seager had three hits and three RBIs as the Rangers scored at least 10 runs in a majors-leading 15th game. Josh Sborz (2-2) got the win.

Ty France had three hits for Seattle, and Teoscar Hernández had two hits and two RBIs. Bryan Woo (0-1) was charged with six runs and seven hits in two innings in his big league debut.

BLUE JAYS 2, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI double in the ninth inning, leading Toronto to the victory.

Guerrero’s big hit came three pitches after Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. Umpire Charlie Ramos called the first pitch of Guerrero’s at-bat, which appeared to land low and out of the strike zone, a strike. Schneider shouted at Ramos from the dugout and was tossed before coming out and arguing at the plate.

Mets closer David Robertson (2-1) got ahead of Guerrero 1-2 before the Blue Jays star doubled down the left-field line to score George Springer, who singled with one out and stole second base.

Nate Pearson (2-0) got the win, and Erik Swanson earned his first save.

ASTROS 9, ANGELS 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a grand slam and Chas McCormick homered to help Houston to its third consecutive victory.

The Astros broke it open with a five-run fourth, capped by Bregman’s eighth homer. Martín Maldonado, Mauricio Dubón and Jeremy Peña loaded the bases on three straight singles before Yordan Alvarez had an RBI infield hit to end Angels starter Patrick Sandoval’s day.

Bregman, who also walked a career-high-tying four times, greeted Jacob Webb with his fifth career grand slam. The homer extended Bregman’s hitting streak to 10 games.

Houston’s Cristian Javier (7-1) pitched six innings of one-run ball.

Shohei Ohtani had four hits and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Angels. Sandoval (3-5) was tagged for six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

GUARDIANS 4, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Will Brennan hit the first homer allowed this season by Sonny Gray in the seventh inning and Logan Allen pitched six strong innings for Cleveland.

Brennan drove in three runs and Andrés Giménez and Gabriel Arias each reached base three times in front of him. Steven Kwan added a solo homer in the ninth for Cleveland, which had lost three of four.

Allen (3-2) allowed a leadoff homer to Jorge Polanco in the first and then settled in, giving up seven hits and two runs. Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his MLB-leading 18th save.

Gray (4-1) gave up a season-high 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings. He tied a season high with three runs allowed.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes homered for the second straight game, leading Pittsburgh to its fourth consecutive victory.

Connor Joe hit a tiebreaking two-run double for the Pirates in the sixth. Carlos Santana added a run-scoring single.

Pittsburgh’s bullpen held firm after an hour rain-delay ended starter Luis Ortiz’s day early. Dauri Moreta (3-1) struck out Willson Contreras with two on to end the top of the sixth. David Bednar worked the ninth for his 12th save.

Contreras hit his sixth homer of the season off Ortiz in the second. Nolan Gorman hit a two-run shot in the eighth to bring the Cardinals within one. Jordan Montgomery (2-7) got the loss.

BREWERS 10, REDS 8

CINCINNATI (AP) — Blake Perkins hit a grand slam for his first career homer and drove in five runs, helping the Brewers top the Reds.

William Contreras also went deep in Milwaukee’s third win in four games. Colin Rea (3-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball for the NL Central leaders, and Devin Williams earned his 10th save.

Brewers first baseman Jon Singleton went 1 for 4 and scored a run in his first major league game since 2015 with Houston.

Jonathan India drove in three runs for Cincinnati, and rookie Matt McLain finished with two hits and scored three times.

The Reds have dropped three in a row since a five-game win streak. They had 11 hits, 10 walks and nine steals, but were unable to overcome another shaky start by Graham Ashcraft (3-4).

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning, and the Phillies snapped a five-game losing streak.

Realmuto, Bryce Harper and Josh Harrison each had two hits for Philadelphia. Dylan Covey (1-1) worked two innings for the win, and Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Realmuto doubled and scored in the second before homering into the Phillies bullpen in left-center leading off the sixth.

Washington starter MacKenzie Gore (3-4) went six innings and gave up three runs and nine hits.

MARLINS 12, ATHLETICS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez had a career-high five hits and five RBIs, sending Miami to the win.

The majors’ leading hitter, Arraez hit three doubles and two singles to raise his average to .390. Arraez also became the first player in franchise history with five hits and five RBIs in a game.

Joey Wendle doubled twice and singled for the Marlins, who finished with 14 hits. Rookie Eury Pérez (3-1) threw five scoreless innings, and George Soriano got nine outs for his first major league save.

The A’s dropped to a major league-worst 12-48 and lost their 13th straight on the road.

Oakland starter Luis Medina (0-5) gave up six runs and six hits in two-plus innings.

ROCKIES 6, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elehuris Montero hit a two-run triple in Colorado’s five-run first inning.

Matt Carasiti (1-0) earned the win with 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Austin Gomber. Justin Lawrence recorded four outs for his second save.

Royals starter Daniel Lynch (0-1) was charged with five runs, three earned, and six hits in five innings.

Nick Pratto homered for Kansas City. Bobby Witt Jr. had three singles, but he also committed a first-inning error that led to two unearned runs.

The Royals have lost 14 of 19.

