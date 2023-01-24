Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams City 70, Aurora Central 62
Arvada West 65, Valor Christian 63
Banning Lewis Prep 64, Colorado Springs 44
Boulder 60, Westminster 43
Bruce Randolph 75, Sheridan 42
Byers 60, Arickaree High School 31
Cherokee Trail 72, Golden 61
Columbine 54, Grandview 49
DSST: Montview 53, Platte Canyon 38
Dakota Ridge 71, Green Mountain 62
Denver Jewish Day School 61, Lyons 42
Discovery Canyon 55, Liberty 42
Eagle Ridge Academy 75, DSST: Byers 41
Englewood 70, Pinnacle 55
Fort Lupton 62, Middle Park 45
Front Range Baptist 74, Mile High Adventist Academy 42
Jefferson 82, Lake County 68
Manual 61, Thomas MacLaren 46
Ralston Valley 77, Lakewood 67
Smoky Hill 71, Chaparral 63
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/