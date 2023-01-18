Tyson and Seattle U host Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (10-8, 3-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (14-4, 5-0 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Cameron Tyson scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 85-80 victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Redhawks are 7-0 in home games. Seattle U ranks third in the WAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 2.0.

The Texans are 3-2 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Redhawks and Texans match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emeka Udenyi is averaging 4.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Redhawks. Tyson is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Lue Williams is averaging 11.8 points for the Texans. Shakur Daniel is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texans: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .