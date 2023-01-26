Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 62, Buena Regional 16
Atlantic Tech 55, Cedar Creek 39
Carteret 58, Middlesex 52
Central Regional 68, Allentown 45
Chatham 62, Montville 51
Cinnaminson 70, Burlington City 47
Delran 47, Maple Shade 44
Egg Harbor 50, Middle Township 47
Hackensack 75, Dwight-Morrow 57
Hammonton 65, Vineland 61
Henry Hudson 43, Lakewood 42
Holy Cross Prep 54, Pennsauken 34
Irvington 95, Newark Academy 35
Madison 74, Parsippany Hills 49
Mastery Charter 63, Camden Academy Charter 54
Medford Tech 79, Pemberton 72
Millville 71, Bridgeton 45
Oakcrest 60, Cape May Tech 39
Ocean City 48, Holy Spirit 42
Peddie 84, Pennington 79
Pleasantville 65, Lower Cape May Regional 62
Princeton Day 61, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 56
Roselle Catholic 68, Don Bosco Prep 60
South River 76, Wardlaw-Hartridge 35
Spotswood 68, Iselin Kennedy 44
St. Augustine 73, Wildwood Catholic 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, St. Peter’s Prep 56
Teaneck 81, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 76
Timothy Christian 68, Metuchen 42
Westampton Tech 72, Trenton Catholic 62
Willingboro 51, LEAP Academy 37
