AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 62, Buena Regional 16

Atlantic Tech 55, Cedar Creek 39

Carteret 58, Middlesex 52

Central Regional 68, Allentown 45

Chatham 62, Montville 51

Cinnaminson 70, Burlington City 47

Delran 47, Maple Shade 44

Egg Harbor 50, Middle Township 47

Hackensack 75, Dwight-Morrow 57

Hammonton 65, Vineland 61

Henry Hudson 43, Lakewood 42

Holy Cross Prep 54, Pennsauken 34

Irvington 95, Newark Academy 35

Madison 74, Parsippany Hills 49

Mastery Charter 63, Camden Academy Charter 54

Medford Tech 79, Pemberton 72

Millville 71, Bridgeton 45

Oakcrest 60, Cape May Tech 39

Ocean City 48, Holy Spirit 42

Peddie 84, Pennington 79

Pleasantville 65, Lower Cape May Regional 62

Princeton Day 61, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 56

Roselle Catholic 68, Don Bosco Prep 60

South River 76, Wardlaw-Hartridge 35

Spotswood 68, Iselin Kennedy 44

St. Augustine 73, Wildwood Catholic 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, St. Peter’s Prep 56

Teaneck 81, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 76

Timothy Christian 68, Metuchen 42

Westampton Tech 72, Trenton Catholic 62

Willingboro 51, LEAP Academy 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.