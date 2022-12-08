Wednesday’s Sports In Brief

BASEBALL

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the AL MVP’s contract had not been publicly announced.

New York general manager Brian Cashman declined to confirm the agreement. But he said he was “optimistic that we’re in a good place,” and he credited Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner for the team’s position while making reference to Hal’s late father, George.

Judge, who hit an American League-record 62 homers last season, will earn $40 million per year, the highest average annual payout for a position player. The contract trails only Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts’ $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for biggest in baseball history. Trout and Betts were already under contract when they signed those deals.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

The Padres already had Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop, but he missed the entire season because of injuries and an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The 30-year-old Bogaerts, who’s from Aruba, terminated his $120 million, six-year contract with Boston after the season. The four-time All-Star forfeited salaries of $20 million for each of the next three years after hitting .307 with 15 homers and 73 RBIs in 150 games.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Willson Contreras is going to St. Louis to replace Yadier Molina at catcher, agreeing to an $87.5 million, five-year contract.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

The addition of Contreras fills a major void for St. Louis, which won the NL Central this season. Molina retired after spending his entire 19-year career with the Cardinals, making 10 All-Star teams and winning nine Gold Gloves.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added Jameson Taillon to their rotation, agreeing to a four-year contract with the right-hander that is worth roughly $68 million.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

The 31-year-old Taillon is coming off a solid season with the New York Yankees, going 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA. He matched his career high with 32 starts and worked 177 1/3 innings.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Mets and José Quintana agreed to a $26 million, two-year contract, adding another veteran arm to the team’s rotation.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

Quintana pitched for Pittsburgh and St. Louis last season, going 6-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 32 starts. The left-hander was terrific after he was traded to the Cardinals in August, posting a 2.01 ERA in 12 appearances for the NL Central champions. Quintana also worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings for St. Louis in his lone playoff start, but the Cardinals were eliminated by Philadelphia.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title.

PRO FOOTBALL

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played for San Diego State, prosecutors said.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said no charges will be filed against any of Araiza’s former Aztec teammates, who were also accused in the reported assault in October 2021.

The Bills released the rookie punter in August just days after they backed Araiza based on the findings of what the team called its “thorough examination” of the allegations included in a lawsuit.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ hopes of having Von Miller back in time for the playoffs were dashed when exploratory surgery revealed the injury to the top pass rusher’s right knee was worse than the team and player previously anticipated.

Miller’s season is over, the Bills announced, a day after he had surgery in Texas to repair what general manager Brandon Beane described as being “a mostly to fully torn” anterior cruciate ligament.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Baker Mayfield probably will be active against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina.

McVay wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Mayfield playing against Las Vegas, but indicated it likely would happen only if John Wolford’s persistent neck injury forces struggling Los Angeles to try an admittedly desperate solution to its quarterback woes.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its football coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement and an announcement from the schools had not been finalized. The university scheduled a news conference for Thursday “regarding the football program’s leadership.”

Brohm, 51, would replace Scott Satterfield, who left the Cardinals on Monday after four seasons to become Cincinnati’s coach. The Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback Brohm is 66-44 lifetime and 36-34 at Purdue, which he guided to the Big Ten Conference West title this season.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose eligibility expired in the aftermath of the slaying of three members of the team, the school confirmed.

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed last month as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington. A former player at the school, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is facing three counts of second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, and student Marlee Morgan were injured in the shooting.

Virginia canceled its final two games of the season after the shooting, and the team and university community memorialized the victims in a nearly two-hour service on campus. Team members also traveled to each of the three funerals held for their teammates.

MNNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck had his contract extended an additional year with a $1 million raise in annual salary, after the latest round of big spending by Big Ten rivals.

The new seven-year deal will run through the 2029 season, the university announced without releasing terms. Fleck will make $6 million per year, a person with knowledge of the contract confirmed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been finalized.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced on social media he will declare for the NFL draft and skip the Wildcats’ upcoming Music City Bowl against Iowa.

The Penn State transfer completed 65% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games for Kentucky (7-5).

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) — The Lawn Tennis Association was fined $1 million by the ATP men’s professional tour for banning players from Russia and Belarus from its grass-court events this summer.

The governing body of British tennis banned the players from five Wimbledon warm-up tournaments following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The ATP, which oversees men’s tennis outside of the Grand Slams, also warned the LTA it could lose its membership in the organization if it repeats the ban.

The All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from the Wimbledon tournament earlier this year, also. Wimbledon organizers made the decision after considering guidance from the British government.

The ATP’s action follows fines totaling $1 million handed the LTA and All England Club by the WTA women’s professional tennis tour. The two bodies have appealed those fines.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 5 Notre Dame and Lafayette postponed a women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday because of health and safety protocols.

The game was supposed to be played at Lafayette in Easton, Pennsylvania. The schools say they are looking at whether the game can be rescheduled.