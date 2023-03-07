Monday’s Sports In Brief

NFL

NEW ORLEANS

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, and a person familiar with the situation said the deal could be worth up to $150 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press about the contract’s value on condition of anonymity Monday because financial terms were not released when the Saints announced their agreement with Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler who ranks fourth in the NFL in yards passing since entering the league.

Carr played nine seasons for the Raiders and holds club records for yards passing (35,222) and touchdown passes (217). But after struggling late last season, he was benched with two games remaining.

Carr, who turns 32 on March 28, was released by Las Vegas on Feb. 14 after he declined to waive the no-trade clause in his contract. Las Vegas needed to trade or release him by that date or $40.4 million of his contract over the next two years would have become fully guaranteed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The knock on Carr was that his tenure as the Raiders’ starting QB produced just two playoff appearances and no postseason victories. Now he will have an opportunity in New Orleans to demonstrate that he can get better results with a different organization.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract that keeps the AP comeback player of the year in the Pacific Northwest.

The deal will keep Smith as the presumptive starter with the Seahawks and gives him the first big payday of his career. NFL Network and The Score reported the deal could be worth up to $105 million.

The agreement came a day before the league’s deadline for using the franchise tag. Smith would have been an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins next week.

Smith was one of the feel-good stories in the league, getting an opportunity to start after nearly a decade as a backup and reshaping the trajectory of his career. Smith led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth as the last wild card in the NFC. He threw for 4,282 yards, a career high and a franchise record. He threw 30 touchdown passes and just 11 interceptions, completed 399 passes and led the NFL in completion percentage at 69.8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo said he stole a triple-double. The NBA took it back.

The league adjusted the statistics from the Milwaukee-Washington game Sunday night and erased Antetokounmpo’s final rebound, the one that would have given him a triple-double.

He grabbed a defensive rebound with about 9 seconds left, knowing that left him one rebound short of 10. He hustled the ball downcourt, got near the rim the Bucks were shooting at, hesitated for a moment before throwing the ball intentionally into the bottom of the rim and catching it.

On-site statisticians credited him with a missed shot and a 10th rebound from that play. The NBA reviews all stats from each game and regularly makes changes to correct errors or omissions, and it removed the last rebound Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee won 117-111. Antetokounmpo finished, officially, with 23 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.

DETROIT (AP) — Damian Lillard had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, securing his second triple-double of the season before the end of the third quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 110-104.

The dynamic guard scored 16 points in the first quarter to give the Trail Blazers a 31-18 lead, and they had little trouble keeping a comfortable margin against a banged-up and slumping team for most of the night.

Detroit pulled within six points with 1:39 left to fire up the previously quiet fans, and Jerami Grant quieted them with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. Grant finished with 26 points against his former team.

Cam Reddish had 13 points, Trendon Watford scored 12 and Drew Eubanks added 10 points for the Trail Blazers, who have won two straight for the first time in a month to strengthen their hopes of rallying into the playoffs.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points and Lamar Stevens fueled Cleveland’s fourth-quarter comeback with his hustle, leading the Cavaliers to a 118-114 win over the Boston Celtics, who lost their second overtime game in less than 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evan Mobley added 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavs, who improved to 7-0 in OT while avenging a loss in Boston five days ago.

Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Malcolm Brogdon 24 for the Celtics, who didn’t arrive at their hotel in Cleveland until 2:30 a.m. after losing to the New York Knicks in double overtime on Sunday.

The Celtics, who were without All-Star Game MVP Jayson Tatum, blew a 14-point lead in the fourth and had a chance to win it in regulation. But Grant Williams missed two free throws with 0.8 seconds left and Boston’s Marcus Smart barely missed a tip-in at the horn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) —UCLA is surging, both toward the postseason and in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

While Houston was No. 1 for a third straight week in Monday’s poll, the Bruins rose two spots to No. 2 for their highest ranking of the season. UCLA (27-4) has won its last 10 games, including a showdown with highly ranked Arizona in the regular-season finale behind star Jamie Jaquez Jr. to complete a perfect home record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cougars remained firmly entrenched at the top in their third stint at No. 1 this season, earning 58 first-place votes with the other three going to UCLA.

The only change in the top five came with UCLA trading places with No. 4 Alabama, with Kansas remaining at No. 3 and Purdue staying at fifth. Marquette stayed at No. 6, followed by Texas climbing two spots to No. 7. Arizona, Gonzaga and Baylor rounded out the top 10.

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina stands alone with the second-longest streak atop The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll as the Gamecocks remained No. 1 for a 37th consecutive week.

The Gamecocks (32-0) won the Southeastern Conference Tournament over the weekend to remain undefeated heading into the NCAA tourney. South Carolina, which received all 28 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday, broke a tie with Louisiana Tech for most consecutive weeks at No. 1. The defending national champions now trail only UConn’s run of 51 straight weeks atop the Top 25.

With the final poll of the season set to come out next week, the Gamecocks are poised to go wire-to-wire at No. 1 this year ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa moved up five spots to No. 2 after running through the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana dropped one place to third with Virginia Tech moving up four places to No. 4. Stanford and Maryland were the next two. UConn moved up to seventh with Utah and LSU next. Villanova finished out the top 10.