Tuesday’s Sports In Brief

BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a $28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.

The figure includes a newly agreed upon payment from the county of $13.5 million along with the $15 million a federal jury awarded Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, at a trial in August.

The agreement resolves any future claims by Bryant’s three surviving daughters, related issues pending in state court, and other costs. A proposed settlement order, which a judge must approve, was filed Tuesday in federal court.

Kobe Bryant, the former Lakers star, five-time NBA champion and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, was traveling with Gianna and seven others to a youth basketball game when the helicopter they were aboard crashed into hills in Calabasas west of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Suns made the announcement on social media. The 13-time All-Star came to Phoenix on Feb. 9 in a blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant hasn’t played for the Suns while recovering from a sprained knee ligament. The 34-year-old is still one of the game’s elite scorers, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — LeBron James’ injury hasn’t changed the Los Angeles Lakers’ goal of reaching the postseason.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said James is still going through medical evaluations before the team makes a decision on how long the NBA’s career scoring leader may be unavailable after injuring his right foot Sunday in a victory over Dallas.

BASEBALL

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star slugger Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres have finalized a $350 million, 11-year contract, the fourth-largest in baseball history.

The deal will keep Machado with the Padres through 2033 and is the latest contract handed out by big-spending owner Peter Seidler.

Machado, who has helped turn the Padres into a World Series contender, finished second in the NL MVP race last year.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Gavin Lux will miss the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers because of torn ligaments in his right knee.

The 25-year-old was in line to become Los Angeles’ starting shortstop before getting hurt in a spring training game.

FOOTBALL

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s future is on the agenda for discussion at upcoming committee meetings in Florida ahead of the annual NFL meeting in Arizona in late March, according to a person familiar with the docket.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the person wasn’t authorized to release details, said voting to oust Snyder if he chooses not to sell the team remains a possibility.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, at a league meeting in October, said there’s “merit to remove” Snyder. That would take an unprecedented vote of 24 of the other 31 team owners to happen.

Two weeks after Irsay’s comments, and with multiple investigations ongoing into the team’s workplace culture, finances and Snyder himself, he and wife Tanya hired a firm to “consider possible transactions.” Asked at the time if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will meet with free agent quarterback Derek Carr this week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t announce its meetings with free agents. The NFL Network was first to report the planned meeting.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Carr on Feb. 14 rather than pay him $40.4 million in guaranteed money. The 31-year-old Carr already has met with the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints. Jets general manager Joe Douglas said while speaking at the combine that the team will meet again with Carr sometime this week in Indianapolis.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The record-setting contract Deshaun Watson received from the Browns could undergo some revising.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry indicated the team may consider restructuring the five-year, $230 million deal — to clear salary cap space — it used to entice Watson to agree to a trade from Houston to the Browns one year ago.

The Browns are approximately $14 million over the salary cap and need to get under it if they intend to be active in free agency, which opens on March 15. Watson’s deal not only made league history because it was fully guaranteed, but his salary cap hit is $55 million in 2023, another record.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are moving on with new offensive and defensive coordinators.

The Eagles promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator, replacing Shane Steichen after he left to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles also named Sean Desai as defensive coordinator, hiring him away from his role as associate head coach with the Seattle Seahawks. Desai succeeds Jonathan Gannon, who left after the Super Bowl to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier informed the team he is taking a year off from coaching but plans to return for the 2024 season.

Speaking at the NFL combine, coach Sean McDermott cited what was a “long and hard season” in saying Frazier informed him of the decision last week. McDermott did not go into further detail on the reasons behind his longtime trusted adviser’s decision to step away from football.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota, a move that was expected after the veteran was benched late in the season.

The Falcons were 5-8 with Mariota as the starter before rookie Desmond Ridder started the final four games, winning two. Mariota signed a $10.5 million, two-year deal with Atlanta after the Falcons traded longtime starter Matt Ryan to Indianapolis.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have told wide receiver Kenny Golladay he will be released after two horrible seasons.

Speaking to Giants fans during a question-and-answer telephone session at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, general manager Joe Schoen said the 29-year-old receiver recently was informed of the decision.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Irv Cross, the former Philadelphia Eagles player and CBS NFL announcer who died in 2021 at 81, has been diagnosed with the brain disease CTE.

Boston University researchers say Cross suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The researchers said he suffered from stage 4 CTE, which is the most advanced kind of the disease.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — College football administrators are looking at ways to reduce the number of plays in games in the name of player safety, with a tweak in clock operating procedures likely the first step.

The NCAA Football Rules Committee is meeting in Indianapolis this week, and recommendations it forwards and approved in the spring would take effect next season.

Steve Shaw, NCAA secretary-rules editor and officials coordinator, said the average number of plays per game in the Bowl Subdivision has hovered at 180 the past three seasons. NFL games average 154.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four former Tennessee football staffers have received multiyear show-cause penalties for their roles in recruiting violations under agreements with the NCAA.

The NCAA said that the four had reached agreements with the enforcement staff that include show-cause penalties ranging from three to five years, making it difficult for them to get other college jobs during that time.

The NCAA did not identify the former staffers who worked under former coach Jeremy Pruitt, but SI.com identified them as inside linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer, outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton, director of player personnel Drew Hughes and student assistant Michael Magness.

HOCKEY

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers acquired Patrick Kane in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawk, reuniting the star winger with former teammate Artemi Panarin and stamping themselves as a Stanley Cup contender in the loaded Eastern Conference.

After days of rumors and salary cap maneuvering, the Rangers sent a conditional 2023 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-rounder and minor-leaguer Andy Welinski to the rebuilding Blackhawks and received 24-year-old Cooper Zech. Arizona received a 2025 fifth-rounder from New York to retain 25% of Kane’s salary, with Chicago keeping 50%.

The 34-year-old Kane could make his Rangers debut Wednesday night at Philadelphia, the same place he scored the biggest goal of his NHL career: an overtime winner in Game 6 of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final, ending Chicago’s 49-year title drought.

Kane has 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games this season. He won the 2016 Hart Trophy as NHL MVP after he had a career-high 46 goals and 60 assists in 82 games.

In a flurry of other moves before the NHL trade deadline, Carolina got Jesse Puljujarvi from Edmonton, which also was active in adding Mattias Ekholm from Nashville, and Toronto completed three deals.

Hours after Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina acquired Puljujarvi in hopes of unlocking the 24-year-old’s offensive potential, Toronto acquired big defenseman Luke Schenn from Vancouver, sent Rasmus Sandin to Washington for a first-round pick and veteran Erik Gustafsson and traded forward Pierre Engvall to the New York Islanders.

NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller of the New York Rangers has been suspended three games for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension following a hearing with Miller, Miller was given a match penalty and ejected late in the first period of the Rangers’ game against the Kings on Sunday.

TENNIS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1) in the Dubai Championships in his first match since winning his 10th Australian Open title.

Djokovic’s first-round victory came a day after the 35-year-old Serb broke the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman at 378 weeks.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the upcoming hard-court tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because of the left hip flexor injury that has sidelined him since the Australian Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion tweeted about his withdrawals, which were expected but still raise questions about when he will be able to return to action.

SOCCER

PARIS (AP) — Noël Le Graët resigned as France’s soccer federation president after a government audit found he no longer had the legitimacy to lead because of his behavior toward women and his management style.

The 81-year-old Le Graët is under judicial investigation for alleged sexual and moral harassment. He had already stepped away from his duties until the audit’s findings were reviewed by the federation’s executive committee. He submitted his resignation to a meeting of the executive committee, according to a statement from the federation.

Federation vice president Philippe Diallo will handle Le Graët’s duties on an interim basis until June 2023.

BOXING NEW YORK (AP) — The rematch between undisputed women’s boxing champions Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano won’t take place as planned May 20 because of an injury to Serrano.

The two were set to meet in Ireland in what would have been Taylor’s first time fighting in her home country as a pro. But the promotional companies for the fighters announced Tuesday that Serrano ad sustained an unspecified injury. They will attempt to reschedule at a later date.

Taylor edged Serrano by split decision last April in the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

PLANICA, Slovenia (AP) — Jessie Diggins became the first American to win world championship gold in an individual cross country ski race, finishing 14 seconds in front of Sweden’s Frida Karlsson in the 10-kilometer race.

The 31-year-old Diggins, from Minnesota, finished in 23 minutes, 40.8 seconds.