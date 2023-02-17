Minor, Reid propel Merrimack to 67-59 victory over Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Minor finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Ziggy Reid scored 24 and Merrimack defeated Hartford 67-59 on Thursday night.

Reid sank 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Warriors (12-16). Javon Bennett recorded 13 points.

Briggs McClain finished with 18 points for the Hawks (5-22). Michael Dunne contributed 12 points, four assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Merrimack plays Saturday against Sacred Heart on the road, and Hartford visits Chicago State on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .