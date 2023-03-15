Brighton soccer team owner enjoys win at Cheltenham Festival

Jockey Paul Townend, right and owner Tony Bloom stand with Camilla, Queen Consort, after victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Energumene, on day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England, Wednesday March 15, 2023. (David Davies/ PA via AP)

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — The owner of English soccer club Brighton enjoyed a big win on Wednesday before his team even played its Premier League game against local rival Crystal Palace.

Tony Bloom also owns racehorse Energumene, which secured back-to-back victories in the Queen Mother Champion Chase with a 10-length triumph in the marquee race of Day 2 at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival.

It was a nice boost for Bloom before Brighton played Crystal Palace in the so-called M23 derby — named after the motorway that connects Brighton to south London. It is a rivalry that has built up in recent decades.

“I will be there later on,” Bloom said ahead of the Brighton-Palace game, which finished 1-0 to Bloom’s team.

Bloom admitted to “having a few quid on” Energumene for the race at Cheltenham.

“He ran a magnificent race and totally deserved to win,” he said. “We are so fortunate to have such an amazing horse.”

Under jockey Paul Townend and setting off as the 6-5 favorite, Energumene — wearing the blue-and-white colors of Brighton — gave trainer Willie Mullins his record-extending 92nd victory at the festival.

Energumene is the first back-to-back winner of the Day 2 feature race since Altior in 2018 and 2019.

Camilla, the queen consort, was at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday despite rainy conditions.

