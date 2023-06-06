Griner leads Phoenix against Dallas after 24-point game

Phoenix Mercury (1-3, 1-2 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (3-3, 2-0 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the Dallas Wings after Brittney Griner scored 24 points in the Mercury’s 99-93 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Dallas finished 8-10 at home and 8-10 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Wings averaged 82.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 82.8 last season.

Phoenix went 7-11 in Western Conference play and 15-21 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Mercury averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second chance points and 13.9 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .