Sarvan scores 16, Stony Brook beats Sacred Heart 71-64

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Kenan Sarvan scored 16 points as Stony Brook beat Sacred Heart 71-64 on Monday night.

Sarvan also contributed six rebounds for the Seawolves (3-7). Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 13 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Keenan Fitzmorris recorded 13 points and went 6 of 6 from the field.

Raheem Solomon led the way for the Pioneers (5-7) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Nico Galette added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Sacred Heart. In addition, Bryce Johnson finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .