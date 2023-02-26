AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Reilly, Sacred Heart take down C. Connecticut 69-67

    February 26, 2023 GMT

    NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Joey Reilly scored 21 points and Sacred Heart held off Central Connecticut to end a two-game losing streak with a 69-67 win on Saturday.

    Bryce Johnson and reserve Raheem Solomon each scored 12 for the Pioneers (15-16, 8-8 Northeast Conference).

    Nigel Scantlebury scored 20 points Andre Snoddy scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds and Kellen Amos scored 10 for the Blue Devils (10-21, 7-9).

    Reilly’s basket with 6:52 remaining put Sacred Heart up 55-54 and it never trailed again.

    Central Connecticut has lost consecutive games following a four-game win streak.

    Sacred Heart hosts Wagner on Wednesday to end the CAA regular season. The Blue Devils end their regular season when they travel to face St. Francis (PA) on Wednesday.

    ___

    More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.