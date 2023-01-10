Pope, UCSD Tritons take on the UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-6, 3-1 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-9, 1-2 Big West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on UC Riverside in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Tritons are 3-3 on their home court. UCSD is 1-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 3-1 in Big West play. UC Riverside is fourth in the Big West shooting 34.0% from downtown. Zyon Pullin leads the Highlanders shooting 51.9% from 3-point range.

The Tritons and Highlanders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is averaging 19 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 10 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for UCSD.

Pullin is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

