Pope and UCSD host UCSB

UCSD Tritons (6-7, 1-0 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-2, 1-0 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -12.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the UCSB Gauchos after Bryce Pope scored 25 points in UCSD’s 85-83 overtime win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Gauchos are 5-0 in home games. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 32.5% from downtown, led by Cole Anderson shooting 46.5% from 3-point range.

The Tritons are 1-0 in conference games. UCSD gives up 70.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Gauchos and Tritons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Gauchos. Anderson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Pope is averaging 19.2 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .