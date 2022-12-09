AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

December 9, 2022

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 85, Holdingford 45

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 81, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 72

Battle Lake 69, New York Mills 30

Becker 101, Zimmerman 39

Blaine 70, St. Michael-Albertville 63

Brooklyn Center 75, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 70

Buffalo 78, St. Francis 50

Burnsville 105, Coon Rapids 93

Byron 75, Goodhue 72

Cambridge-Isanti 80, Centennial 75

Chanhassen 65, Edina 61

Columbia Heights 76, St. Thomas Academy 50

Concordia Academy 73, Mayer Lutheran 40

Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Minneapolis South 42

Crosby-Ironton 80, Hinckley-Finlayson 57

Delano 64, New Prague 51

Eden Prairie 71, Eastview 60

Ely 101, International Falls 23

Farmington 72, Bloomington Jefferson 67

Fosston 64, Win-E-Mac 49

Fridley 74, Two Rivers 54

Glenville-Emmons 57, Immanuel Lutheran 44

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 84, Lake of the Woods 47

Henning 64, Menahga 40

Jackson County Central 99, Windom 91

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 77, Nicollet 44

Kimball 80, Rockford 38

Litchfield 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 57

Mankato East 92, St. Peter 59

Mankato West 74, Northfield 71

Milaca 93, Ogilvie 36

Minneapolis Southwest 82, Holy Angels 63

Moose Lake/Willow River 68, Aitkin 37

Mountain Iron-Buhl 93, Cook County 21

New Life Academy 83, Liberty Classical 43

    • Onalaska, Wis. 88, Caledonia 60

    Osakis 62, Paynesville 50

    PACT Charter 68, Nova Classical Academy 48

    Park Center 102, DeLaSalle 71

    Red Rock Central 74, Adrian/Ellsworth 63

    Shakopee 92, Waconia 68

    Sleepy Eye 58, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 48

    South St. Paul 91, St. Paul Como Park 54

    Stillwater 71, Apple Valley 44

    Two Harbors 97, Marshall 37

    Underwood 67, Sebeka 47

    Watertown-Mayer 59, Providence Academy 35

