Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 85, Holdingford 45
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 81, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 72
Battle Lake 69, New York Mills 30
Becker 101, Zimmerman 39
Blaine 70, St. Michael-Albertville 63
Brooklyn Center 75, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 70
Buffalo 78, St. Francis 50
Burnsville 105, Coon Rapids 93
Byron 75, Goodhue 72
Cambridge-Isanti 80, Centennial 75
Chanhassen 65, Edina 61
Columbia Heights 76, St. Thomas Academy 50
Concordia Academy 73, Mayer Lutheran 40
Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Minneapolis South 42
Crosby-Ironton 80, Hinckley-Finlayson 57
Delano 64, New Prague 51
Eden Prairie 71, Eastview 60
Ely 101, International Falls 23
Farmington 72, Bloomington Jefferson 67
Fosston 64, Win-E-Mac 49
Fridley 74, Two Rivers 54
Glenville-Emmons 57, Immanuel Lutheran 44
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 84, Lake of the Woods 47
Henning 64, Menahga 40
Jackson County Central 99, Windom 91
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 77, Nicollet 44
Kimball 80, Rockford 38
Litchfield 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 57
Mankato East 92, St. Peter 59
Mankato West 74, Northfield 71
Milaca 93, Ogilvie 36
Minneapolis Southwest 82, Holy Angels 63
Moose Lake/Willow River 68, Aitkin 37
Mountain Iron-Buhl 93, Cook County 21
New Life Academy 83, Liberty Classical 43
Onalaska, Wis. 88, Caledonia 60
Osakis 62, Paynesville 50
PACT Charter 68, Nova Classical Academy 48
Park Center 102, DeLaSalle 71
Red Rock Central 74, Adrian/Ellsworth 63
Shakopee 92, Waconia 68
Sleepy Eye 58, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 48
South St. Paul 91, St. Paul Como Park 54
Stillwater 71, Apple Valley 44
Two Harbors 97, Marshall 37
Underwood 67, Sebeka 47
Watertown-Mayer 59, Providence Academy 35
