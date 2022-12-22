Ceaser scores 25, Buffalo defeats SUNY-Canton 129-62

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Ceaser had 25 points in Buffalo’s 129-62 win over SUNY-Canton on Wednesday night.

Ceaser added four steals for the Bulls (6-6). Armoni Foster was 7 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to add 17 points. Isaac Jack shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Quran Dubois finished with 17 points for the Kangaroos. SUNY-Canton also got 10 points from Brennan Harmer. In addition, Michael Nunnally finished with eight points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .