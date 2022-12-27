AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 27, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 80, Century 21

Arcola 61, OPH 40

Auburn 72, Buffalo Tri-City 45

Bolingbrook 77, Highland Park 41

Brimfield 58, Henry 47

Carterville 66, Norris City (NCOE) 44

Centralia Christ Our Rock 73, Vandalia 50

Christopher 48, Marissa/Coulterville 44

Clinton 57, Fithian Oakwood 49

Clinton 68, Colfax Ridgeview 36

Conant 58, Andrew 42

Concord (Triopia) 66, Edinburg (Coop) BK 30

DePaul College Prep 59, Morton 37

Dieterich 54, Sullivan 35

Dieterich 58, OPH 44

Du Quoin 84, Elverado 26

Earlville 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 48

Eldorado 65, West Frankfort 46

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 56, Stagg 36

Elmwood 54, Ridgewood 33

Fairfield 60, Anna-Jonesboro 44

Fenwick 48, Farragut 46

Flora 44, Cumberland 33

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37

Glenbrook South 63, St. Francis 33

Goreville 68, Cobden 29

Grayville 70, Red Hill 61

Greenfield-Northwestern 63, Pawnee 36

Hall 62, St. Bede 50

Hammond Central, Ind. 83, Bogan 72

Harrisburg 60, Hamilton County 52, OT

Herrin 87, Carrier Mills 42

Hillsboro 57, Bunker Hill 50

Hinsdale Central 71, Oak Forest 52

Jacksonville Routt 42, Athens 39

Johnston City 75, Waltonville 62

Lake Forest 52, Leo 31

Lemont 37, Downers South 28

Lexington 66, Somonauk 40

Lincoln Park 67, Proviso West 63

    • Litchfield 60, Carlinville 39

    Lyons 61, Batavia 34

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51, Maine South 39

    Massac County 65, Gallatin County 46

    Mendon Unity 63, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40

    Monticello 51, Colfax Ridgeview 42

    Monticello 59, Fithian Oakwood 53

    Morgan Park 49, Oak Lawn Richards 48

    Naperville North 49, Glenbard West 44

    New Athens 42, Sesser-Valier 41

    New Berlin 57, Raymond Lincolnwood 43

    Nokomis 47, Okaw Valley 34

    Oswego East 58, Lincoln Way Central 51

    Ottawa Marquette 77, Woodland 38

    Palatine 55, Wheaton North 43

    Parkway South, Mo. 60, Edwardsville 57

    Pecatonica 50, Lena-Winslow 49

    Proviso East 84, Crete-Monee 58

    Reed-Custer 63, Flanagan 38

    Riverside-Brookfield 59, Schaumburg 38

    Rockford Auburn 60, Willowbrook 47

    Rolling Meadows 72, Montini 43

    Seneca 80, Indian Creek 31

    Serena 61, Dwight 54

    South County 63, Springfield Lutheran 54

    Sparta 83, Zeigler-Royalton 39

    St. Ignatius 64, Minooka 36

    St. Patrick 64, Glenbard North 52

    St. Rita 91, Bowman Academy, Ind. 34

    Staunton 55, Calhoun 39

    Stevenson 82, Glenbard East 36

    Thornton Fractional North 65, Chicago (Clark) 40

    Tuscola 43, Neoga 39

    Vienna 65, Edwards County 42

    Waubonsie Valley 56, Hinsdale South 45

    Whitney Young 73, Zion Benton 37

    Wilmington 55, Putnam County 44

    Winchester (West Central) 63, Carrollton 32

    Winnebago 42, Stockton 27

    York 74, St. Laurence 54

    Yorkville 54, Nazareth 28

    Wabash Valley Tournament=

    First Round=

    North Vigo, Ind. 54, Robinson 46

    Sullivan, Ind. 65, Casey-Westfield 44

    W. Vigo, Ind. 71, Marshall 47

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    DePaul College Prep vs. Berwyn-Cicero Morton, ppd. to Dec 26th.

    Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Charles East, ppd. to Dec 26th.

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) vs. Maine South, ppd. to Dec 26th.

    Rockford Auburn vs. Willowbrook, ppd. to Dec 26th.

    ___

