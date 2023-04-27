Detroit hosts Buffalo after Perron’s 2-goal showing

Buffalo Sabres (37-32-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-33-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Buffalo Sabres after David Perron’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Red Wings’ 5-0 win.

Detroit has a 9-13-2 record in Atlantic Division play and a 35-33-9 record overall. The Red Wings are 9-8-6 in games decided by one goal.

Buffalo is 37-32-7 overall and 10-12-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have a -5 scoring differential, with 270 total goals scored and 275 conceded.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Sabres won 8-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik has scored 20 goals with 25 assists for the Red Wings. Perron has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Alex Tuch has scored 35 goals with 37 assists for the Sabres. Jeff Skinner has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Filip Zadina: day to day (lower body), Marco Kasper: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Ville Husso: day to day (lower body), Robby Fabbri: out for season (lower body).

Sabres: Vinnie Hinostroza: day to day (personal reasons).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .