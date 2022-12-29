Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in overtime.

Buffalo has a 4-6-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 16-14-2 record overall. The Sabres have gone 2-3-2 in games decided by a goal.

Detroit is 14-11-7 overall with a 3-5-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Red Wings have a 14-3-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 5-4 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin has 10 goals and 26 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has 12 goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dylan Larkin has 12 goals and 19 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Owen Power: out (lower body), Jacob Bryson: out (lower body), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Olli Maatta: out (illness), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .