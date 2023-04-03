Florida takes on Buffalo following Verhaeghe’s 4-goal showing

Buffalo Sabres (37-31-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (39-31-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Buffalo Sabres after Carter Verhaeghe scored four goals in the Panthers’ 7-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Florida is 39-31-7 overall and 15-6-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers are 37-12-6 when scoring three or more goals.

Buffalo has a 37-31-7 record overall and a 10-11-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres have a -4 scoring differential, with 269 total goals scored and 273 given up.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won 4-3 in the last matchup. Verhaeghe led the Panthers with four goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored 38 goals with 64 assists for the Panthers. Verhaeghe has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jeff Skinner has scored 33 goals with 40 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (undisclosed).

Sabres: Tage Thompson: day to day (upper body), Vinnie Hinostroza: day to day (personal reasons).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .