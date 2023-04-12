Senators take on the Sabres following Giroux’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (39-35-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (40-33-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Buffalo Sabres after Claude Giroux’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Senators’ 3-2 win.

Buffalo has gone 40-33-7 overall with an 11-12-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres are 38-11-5 when scoring three or more goals.

Ottawa is 39-35-7 overall with a 15-9-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators serve 12.5 penalty minutes per game to lead the league.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has 35 goals and 42 assists for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Giroux has 34 goals and 43 assists for the Senators. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Senators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.7 penalties and 19.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Vinnie Hinostroza: out (personal reasons), Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Parker Kelly: out for season (knee cap), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Derick Brassard: out (fibula), Thomas Chabot: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .