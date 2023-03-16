Flyers take losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres (33-28-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-32-11, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers aim to end their four-game losing streak when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Philadelphia is 24-32-11 overall and 12-16-4 in home games. The Flyers have gone 8-8-10 in games decided by one goal.

Buffalo is 33-28-6 overall and 20-10-3 on the road. The Sabres rank third in the league with 245 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Flyers won 4-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has scored 17 goals with 32 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 42 goals and 45 assists for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 2.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 3.3 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Wade Allison: day to day (undisclosed), Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Sean Couturier: out (back), Carter Hart: day to day (illness).

Sabres: Eric Comrie: out (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .