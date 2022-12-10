Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Kemmerer 66, Little Snake River 51
Rich County, Utah 58, Wind River 52
Ririe, Idaho 59, Lyman 48
Burns Winter Classic=
Big Horn 67, Lingle-Fort Laramie 51
Burns 47, Wheatland 41
Douglas 65, Pine Bluffs 56
Moorcroft 64, Lingle-Fort Laramie 53
Southeast 53, Moorcroft 31
Torrington 59, Thermopolis 49
Carbon County Classic=
Burlington 71, Rock River 15
Burlington 72, Hanna-Elk Mountain 20
Encampment 66, Midwest 26
Saratoga 58, Dubois 54
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Rock Springs 62, Buffalo 49
Scottsbluff, Neb. 71, Worland 63
Herder Classic=
Glenrock 65, Kaycee 26
Rocky Mountain 54, Wright 49
Wright 68, Greybull 59
Wyoming Indian 94, Lusk 61
Oil City Tip-off Tournament=
Cheyenne East 57, Evanston 38
Strannigan Tournament=
Jackson Hole 61, Rawlins 35
Laramie 61, Powell 57, OT
Riverton 77, Pinedale 55
Sheridan 50, Jackson Hole 5
Star Valley 51, Lander 39
Upton Tournament=
Riverside 56, Hulett 40
