    Friday’s Scores

    The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Bridger Valley Tournament=

    Kemmerer 66, Little Snake River 51

    Rich County, Utah 58, Wind River 52

    Ririe, Idaho 59, Lyman 48

    Burns Winter Classic=

    Big Horn 67, Lingle-Fort Laramie 51

    Burns 47, Wheatland 41

    Douglas 65, Pine Bluffs 56

    Moorcroft 64, Lingle-Fort Laramie 53

    Southeast 53, Moorcroft 31

    Torrington 59, Thermopolis 49

    Carbon County Classic=

    Burlington 71, Rock River 15

    Burlington 72, Hanna-Elk Mountain 20

    Encampment 66, Midwest 26

    Saratoga 58, Dubois 54

    Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

    Rock Springs 62, Buffalo 49

    Scottsbluff, Neb. 71, Worland 63

    Herder Classic=

    Glenrock 65, Kaycee 26

    Rocky Mountain 54, Wright 49

    Wright 68, Greybull 59

    Wyoming Indian 94, Lusk 61

    Oil City Tip-off Tournament=

    Cheyenne East 57, Evanston 38

    Strannigan Tournament=

    Jackson Hole 61, Rawlins 35

    Laramie 61, Powell 57, OT

    Riverton 77, Pinedale 55

    Sheridan 50, Jackson Hole 5

    Star Valley 51, Lander 39

    Upton Tournament=

    Riverside 56, Hulett 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

