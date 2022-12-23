Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Champlain Valley Union 52, Thetford Academy 32
Essex 62, Mount Mansfield Union 56
Lyndon Institute 58, Enosburg Falls 40
North Country Union 43, Burr & Burton Academy 21
Northfield 47, Danville 30
Oxbow Union 56, Rivendell, N.H. 17
Rutland 42, St. Johnsbury Academy 36
South Burlington 36, Lake Region Union 29
Spaulding 44, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 38
White River Valley 51, Springfield 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/