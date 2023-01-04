AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 45, Steinert 30

Atlantic Tech 41, Triton 24

Belleville 54, West Caldwell Tech 37

Belvidere 35, Manville 29

Bloomfield 45, Cedar Grove 34

Boonton 42, DePaul Catholic 25

Brick Memorial 65, Barnegat 44

Camden Catholic 68, Timber Creek 32

Carteret 40, New Brunswick 12

Central Regional 47, Jackson Liberty 38

Cherry Hill West 39, Eastern 20

Cinnaminson 55, Pennsauken 26

Clayton 50, Camden Academy Charter 27

Columbia 38, Caldwell 36

Cranford 44, Summit 27

East Brunswick Magnet 41, Academy Charter 12

Eastside Paterson 53, Passaic Tech 19

Edison 60, Middlesex 47

Egg Harbor 43, Millville 25

Elizabeth 72, Kent Place 22

Ewing 68, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 18

Fair Lawn 60, Lakeland 46

Ferris 38, Dickinson 33

Fort Lee 64, Dumont 40

Franklin 56, Hunterdon Central 26

Gill St. Bernard’s 60, Bridgewater-Raritan 17

Glen Ridge 39, Arts 4

Gloucester City 41, Audubon 36

Gloucester Tech 44, Burlington City 18

Governor Livingston 30, Jonathan Dayton 26

Haddon Heights 41, West Deptford 37

Haddonfield 40, Kingsway 18

Hammonton 63, Atlantic City 44

Hanover Park 50, Kinnelon 21

Highland 38, Washington Township 30

Hightstown 43, Robbinsville 32

Hillside 43, Union 41

Hoboken 42, University Charter 8

Holmdel 54, Matawan 9

    • Holy Angels 60, Paramus Catholic 46

    Holy Cross Prep 56, Northern Burlington 35

    Holy Spirit 65, Cedar Creek 35

    Howell 50, Freehold Township 36

    Hudson Catholic 58, Kearny 52

    Immaculate Conception-Montclair 55, West Orange 35

    Immaculate Heart 45, Ramapo 33

    Indian Hills 27, Pascack Hills 24

    Irvington 50, Barringer 22

    J.P. Stevens 38, Perth Amboy 31

    Jefferson 46, Kittatinny 14

    Lenape 70, Medford Tech 30

    Long Branch 41, Raritan 37

    Lower Cape May Regional 39, Buena Regional 15

    Manasquan 65, Point Pleasant Boro 33

    Manchester Regional 16, Palisades Park 10

    Marlboro 44, Lacey 27

    Metuchen 34, Calvary Christian 28

    Middle Township 22, Mainland Regional 14

    Monmouth 44, Pinelands Regional 9

    Montclair 41, Science Park 32

    Moorestown 65, Camden Tech 26

    Morristown-Beard 45, Morris Hills 29

    Mother Seton 30, South Amboy 25

    Mt. St. Mary 53, Warren Hills 47

    New Providence 54, Oak Knoll 20

    Newark Academy 71, Newark Central 52

    North Star Academy 39, Shabazz 6

    Notre Dame 73, Lawrence 27

    Ocean Township 58, Jackson Memorial 42

    Old Bridge 52, Colonia 45

    Old Tappan 62, Tenafly 45

    Our Lady of Mercy 67, Schalick 26

    Palmyra 60, Maple Shade 42

    Pascack Valley 52, Bergenfield 11

    Passaic 48, Clifton 16

    Paulsboro 46, Lindenwold 31

    Payne Tech 45, Newark East Side 20

    Pemberton 55, Trenton Catholic 53

    Pequannock 42, Dover 10

    Phillipsburg 41, Montgomery 12

    Pingry 46, Voorhees 41

    Plainfield 48, Johnson 41

    Point Pleasant Beach 50, Brick Memorial 40

    Princeton 58, Nottingham 12

    Rahway 48, Linden 42

    Ranney 60, Wall 48

    Red Bank Catholic 60, Colts Neck 23

    Ridge 37, North Hunterdon 29

    Ridgefield Park 53, Dwight-Morrow 21

    Ridgewood 37, Paramus 33

    Roselle 52, Roselle Park 21

    Rumson-Fair Haven 44, Red Bank Regional 36

    Rutgers Prep 86, Hillsborough 55

    Salem 45, Salem County Vo-Tech 41

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 52, Roselle Catholic 34

    Seneca 34, Cherry Hill East 32

    Shawnee 38, Clearview Regional 33

    Shore Regional 59, Donovan Catholic 32

    Somerville 40, Bound Brook 34

    South Brunswick 72, North Brunswick 24

    South Hunterdon 53, Delaware Valley Regional 34

    South Plainfield 61, Sayreville 11

    St. Elizabeth 60, Veritas Christian Academy 19

    St. John Vianney 72, Freehold 24

    St. Rose 58, Neptune 34

    St. Thomas Aquinas 72, East Brunswick 32

    Sterling 34, Haddon Township 22

    Teaneck 43, Demarest 17

    The Christian Academy, Pa. 35, Atlantic Christian 22

    Toms River East 51, Toms River South 46

    Toms River North 47, Manchester 43

    Trenton Central 37, Hopewell Valley Central 33

    Trinity Hall 61, Manalapan 28

    Union City 51, Lincoln 9

    University 52, East Orange 13

    Verona 54, Newark Tech 21

    Watchung Hills 51, Immaculata 30

    Wayne Hills 46, West Milford 40

    Wayne Valley 46, Passaic Valley 24

    West Essex 43, Livingston 14

    West Windsor-Plainsboro North 44, Hamilton West 34

    Westwood 41, Mahwah 40

    Wildwood Catholic 63, Absegami 45

    Willingboro 53, New Egypt 46

    Winslow 50, Rancocas Valley 39

    Woodbridge 70, North Plainfield 47

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.