Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown 45, Steinert 30
Atlantic Tech 41, Triton 24
Belleville 54, West Caldwell Tech 37
Belvidere 35, Manville 29
Bloomfield 45, Cedar Grove 34
Boonton 42, DePaul Catholic 25
Brick Memorial 65, Barnegat 44
Camden Catholic 68, Timber Creek 32
Carteret 40, New Brunswick 12
Central Regional 47, Jackson Liberty 38
Cherry Hill West 39, Eastern 20
Cinnaminson 55, Pennsauken 26
Clayton 50, Camden Academy Charter 27
Columbia 38, Caldwell 36
Cranford 44, Summit 27
East Brunswick Magnet 41, Academy Charter 12
Eastside Paterson 53, Passaic Tech 19
Edison 60, Middlesex 47
Egg Harbor 43, Millville 25
Elizabeth 72, Kent Place 22
Ewing 68, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 18
Fair Lawn 60, Lakeland 46
Ferris 38, Dickinson 33
Fort Lee 64, Dumont 40
Franklin 56, Hunterdon Central 26
Gill St. Bernard’s 60, Bridgewater-Raritan 17
Glen Ridge 39, Arts 4
Gloucester City 41, Audubon 36
Gloucester Tech 44, Burlington City 18
Governor Livingston 30, Jonathan Dayton 26
Haddon Heights 41, West Deptford 37
Haddonfield 40, Kingsway 18
Hammonton 63, Atlantic City 44
Hanover Park 50, Kinnelon 21
Highland 38, Washington Township 30
Hightstown 43, Robbinsville 32
Hillside 43, Union 41
Hoboken 42, University Charter 8
Holmdel 54, Matawan 9
Holy Angels 60, Paramus Catholic 46
Holy Cross Prep 56, Northern Burlington 35
Holy Spirit 65, Cedar Creek 35
Howell 50, Freehold Township 36
Hudson Catholic 58, Kearny 52
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 55, West Orange 35
Immaculate Heart 45, Ramapo 33
Indian Hills 27, Pascack Hills 24
Irvington 50, Barringer 22
J.P. Stevens 38, Perth Amboy 31
Jefferson 46, Kittatinny 14
Lenape 70, Medford Tech 30
Long Branch 41, Raritan 37
Lower Cape May Regional 39, Buena Regional 15
Manasquan 65, Point Pleasant Boro 33
Manchester Regional 16, Palisades Park 10
Marlboro 44, Lacey 27
Metuchen 34, Calvary Christian 28
Middle Township 22, Mainland Regional 14
Monmouth 44, Pinelands Regional 9
Montclair 41, Science Park 32
Moorestown 65, Camden Tech 26
Morristown-Beard 45, Morris Hills 29
Mother Seton 30, South Amboy 25
Mt. St. Mary 53, Warren Hills 47
New Providence 54, Oak Knoll 20
Newark Academy 71, Newark Central 52
North Star Academy 39, Shabazz 6
Notre Dame 73, Lawrence 27
Ocean Township 58, Jackson Memorial 42
Old Bridge 52, Colonia 45
Old Tappan 62, Tenafly 45
Our Lady of Mercy 67, Schalick 26
Palmyra 60, Maple Shade 42
Pascack Valley 52, Bergenfield 11
Passaic 48, Clifton 16
Paulsboro 46, Lindenwold 31
Payne Tech 45, Newark East Side 20
Pemberton 55, Trenton Catholic 53
Pequannock 42, Dover 10
Phillipsburg 41, Montgomery 12
Pingry 46, Voorhees 41
Plainfield 48, Johnson 41
Point Pleasant Beach 50, Brick Memorial 40
Princeton 58, Nottingham 12
Rahway 48, Linden 42
Ranney 60, Wall 48
Red Bank Catholic 60, Colts Neck 23
Ridge 37, North Hunterdon 29
Ridgefield Park 53, Dwight-Morrow 21
Ridgewood 37, Paramus 33
Roselle 52, Roselle Park 21
Rumson-Fair Haven 44, Red Bank Regional 36
Rutgers Prep 86, Hillsborough 55
Salem 45, Salem County Vo-Tech 41
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 52, Roselle Catholic 34
Seneca 34, Cherry Hill East 32
Shawnee 38, Clearview Regional 33
Shore Regional 59, Donovan Catholic 32
Somerville 40, Bound Brook 34
South Brunswick 72, North Brunswick 24
South Hunterdon 53, Delaware Valley Regional 34
South Plainfield 61, Sayreville 11
St. Elizabeth 60, Veritas Christian Academy 19
St. John Vianney 72, Freehold 24
St. Rose 58, Neptune 34
St. Thomas Aquinas 72, East Brunswick 32
Sterling 34, Haddon Township 22
Teaneck 43, Demarest 17
The Christian Academy, Pa. 35, Atlantic Christian 22
Toms River East 51, Toms River South 46
Toms River North 47, Manchester 43
Trenton Central 37, Hopewell Valley Central 33
Trinity Hall 61, Manalapan 28
Union City 51, Lincoln 9
University 52, East Orange 13
Verona 54, Newark Tech 21
Watchung Hills 51, Immaculata 30
Wayne Hills 46, West Milford 40
Wayne Valley 46, Passaic Valley 24
West Essex 43, Livingston 14
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 44, Hamilton West 34
Westwood 41, Mahwah 40
Wildwood Catholic 63, Absegami 45
Willingboro 53, New Egypt 46
Winslow 50, Rancocas Valley 39
Woodbridge 70, North Plainfield 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/