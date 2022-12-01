NASCAR, Goodyear extend partnership in new multi-year deal

NASHVILLE (AP) — Goodyear will remain the exclusive tire for NASCAR’s top three national series under a new multi-year deal announced on Thursday.

Specifics of the extension weren’t included, but the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company will continue as title sponsor of the annual Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway as part of NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend Cup Series race.

NASCAR has partnered with Goodyear since 1954 on tires that can stand up to the demands of racing conditions. NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Goodyear has played a critical role in racing.

“For more than 25 years, Goodyear Eagle tires have been the only component that connects the stock car to the racetrack,” Phelps said. “Our continued partnership will allow us to push boundaries and innovate our racing product for generations to come.”

Richard J. Kramer, Goodyear’s chairman, CEO and president, talked about the importance of the company’s relationship with NASCAR.

“Our performance on the racetrack plays an active role in the success of the sport and inspires the development of our consumer tires, fueling our commitment to take performance and innovation to the next level,” Kramer said in a statement.

That partnership led to the tire developed and used for NASCAR’s Next Gen stock car.

Darlington, one of the Cup Series’ oldest active tracks, featured Goodyear’s first official tire test for NASCAR in 1954. More than 100,000 tires are produced for NASCAR’s top three series each year in Akron, Ohio, at the company’s global headquarters.

