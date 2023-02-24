Drexel defeats Northeastern 75-48

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yame Butler had 22 points in Drexel’s 75-48 victory against Northeastern on Thursday night.

Butler was 7 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Dragons (16-14, 10-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Luke House scored 14 points, finishing 7 of 10 from the floor. Mate Okros shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Huskies (10-18, 6-11) were led by Jahmyl Telfort, who recorded 18 points.

Drexel took the lead with 7:51 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 32-20 at halftime, with Butler racking up 12 points. Drexel extended its lead to 49-24 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. House scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .