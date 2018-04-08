A-K campus clippings: Hudecek earns PAC honors

Zach Hudecek is swinging a hot bat this spring, and the Deer Lakes graduate received some recognition for it Monday.

The Presidents’ Athletic Conference named Hudecek, a senior outfielder at Thiel, its baseball player of the week. Hudecek went 7 for 11 with a home run, triple, double and six RBIs last week to help Thiel win three of its four games.

He had five hits in six at-bats, including a homer and triple and three RBIs, in a doubleheader sweep Saturday over Chatham.

In 17 games, Hudecek is batting .396 with a PAC-leading four homers and .774 slugging percentage, plus six doubles, a triple and 17 RBIs. He hit .303 with four homers and 16 RBIs last season.

Allegheny

Sophomore Nathan Pastorek (Freeport) pitched 22⁄3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out one, in a 5-0 loss to Wabash in the first game of a doubleheader. Junior Noah Shannon (Freeport) had two hits and scored a run in the second game, a 9-8 Allegheny win.

Fairmont State

Junior Greg Yaksich (Fox Chapel) delivered a tie-breaking, two-run single in the top of the seventh to lift Fairmont State to a 4-2 victory over Concord. The Fighting Falcons scored three runs in the seventh to rally for the win. Yaksich is batting .342 with a home run and 20 RBIs.

Geneva

Senior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) went a combined 7 for 10 with a double, five RBIs and four runs scored as Geneva split a doubleheader with Westminster on Saturday, winning 11-6 and losing 11-10. Luciana continues to lead the PAC with 30 RBIs.

Softball

Clarion

Senior Cassidy Runyan (Highlands) hit her team-high fourth home run of the season, but the Golden Eagles lost, 7-3, in the second game of a doubleheader to Mansfield. Runyan is hitting .256 with four homers, two doubles and 10 RBIs.

Gannon

Sophomore Rachel Tanilli (Deer Lakes) scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of both halves of a doubleheader, helping the Golden Knights sweep rival Mercyhurst, 1-0 and 4-3. Tanilli scored as a pinch-runner in the first game. In the second, she singled to help Gannon’s two-run rally in the seventh.

Point Park

Despite limiting rival Carlow to just two runs on four hits in a complete-game performance, junior Tiffany Edwards (Deer Lakes) took a tough-luck 2-1 loss on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Edwards drove in a run to help spur the Pioneers to a 6-4 victory.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Senior Jordan Seneca (Plum) drove in three runs with a two-run double and solo home run, her third of the season, as the Red Flash beat Mount St. Mary’s, 8-0, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Thiel

An Alle-Kiski Valley connection provided some offense in Thiel’s 6-2 victory over Bethany in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. Junior Jess Kelley (Freeport) drove in classmate Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) with a fifth-inning triple. Kelley finished the game with a pair of hits, a run and an RBI, and Reesman scored two runs.

Track and field

Cal (Pa.)

Freshman Jalen Cloud (Kiski Area) qualified for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships after placing fourth in the triple jump at Saturday’s Bethany Invitational. Cloud jumped 13.46 meters, or 44 feet, 2 inches.

Point Park

Freshman Ana Benitez (Plum) set a school record in her first outdoor meet, leaping 11.09 meters in the triple jump to place third at the Bethany Invitational.

Men’s lacrosse

W&J

Junior Joseph Tritschler (New Kensington/GCC) picked up nine ground balls in a loss Saturday to Grove City. It was the fourth game this season Tritschler recorded at least nine ground balls.