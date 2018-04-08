FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
A-K campus clippings: Hudecek earns PAC honors

 
Zach Hudecek is swinging a hot bat this spring, and the Deer Lakes graduate received some recognition for it Monday.

The Presidents’ Athletic Conference named Hudecek, a senior outfielder at Thiel, its baseball player of the week. Hudecek went 7 for 11 with a home run, triple, double and six RBIs last week to help Thiel win three of its four games.

He had five hits in six at-bats, including a homer and triple and three RBIs, in a doubleheader sweep Saturday over Chatham.

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez crosses the plate after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals 14-1, move into 1st in AL Central
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force vote on reappointment of nonpartisan election
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games.

In 17 games, Hudecek is batting .396 with a PAC-leading four homers and .774 slugging percentage, plus six doubles, a triple and 17 RBIs. He hit .303 with four homers and 16 RBIs last season.

Allegheny

Sophomore Nathan Pastorek (Freeport) pitched 22⁄3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out one, in a 5-0 loss to Wabash in the first game of a doubleheader. Junior Noah Shannon (Freeport) had two hits and scored a run in the second game, a 9-8 Allegheny win.

Fairmont State

Junior Greg Yaksich (Fox Chapel) delivered a tie-breaking, two-run single in the top of the seventh to lift Fairmont State to a 4-2 victory over Concord. The Fighting Falcons scored three runs in the seventh to rally for the win. Yaksich is batting .342 with a home run and 20 RBIs.

Geneva

Senior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) went a combined 7 for 10 with a double, five RBIs and four runs scored as Geneva split a doubleheader with Westminster on Saturday, winning 11-6 and losing 11-10. Luciana continues to lead the PAC with 30 RBIs.

Softball

Clarion

Senior Cassidy Runyan (Highlands) hit her team-high fourth home run of the season, but the Golden Eagles lost, 7-3, in the second game of a doubleheader to Mansfield. Runyan is hitting .256 with four homers, two doubles and 10 RBIs.

Gannon

Sophomore Rachel Tanilli (Deer Lakes) scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of both halves of a doubleheader, helping the Golden Knights sweep rival Mercyhurst, 1-0 and 4-3. Tanilli scored as a pinch-runner in the first game. In the second, she singled to help Gannon’s two-run rally in the seventh.

Point Park

Despite limiting rival Carlow to just two runs on four hits in a complete-game performance, junior Tiffany Edwards (Deer Lakes) took a tough-luck 2-1 loss on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Edwards drove in a run to help spur the Pioneers to a 6-4 victory.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Senior Jordan Seneca (Plum) drove in three runs with a two-run double and solo home run, her third of the season, as the Red Flash beat Mount St. Mary’s, 8-0, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Thiel

An Alle-Kiski Valley connection provided some offense in Thiel’s 6-2 victory over Bethany in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. Junior Jess Kelley (Freeport) drove in classmate Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) with a fifth-inning triple. Kelley finished the game with a pair of hits, a run and an RBI, and Reesman scored two runs.

Track and field

Cal (Pa.)

Freshman Jalen Cloud (Kiski Area) qualified for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships after placing fourth in the triple jump at Saturday’s Bethany Invitational. Cloud jumped 13.46 meters, or 44 feet, 2 inches.

Point Park

Freshman Ana Benitez (Plum) set a school record in her first outdoor meet, leaping 11.09 meters in the triple jump to place third at the Bethany Invitational.

Men’s lacrosse

W&J

Junior Joseph Tritschler (New Kensington/GCC) picked up nine ground balls in a loss Saturday to Grove City. It was the fourth game this season Tritschler recorded at least nine ground balls.