Gannon’s Barto gets all-region golf honor

 
Matt Barto’s consistent senior season earned him recognition no Gannon golfer received in nearly a decade.

The Leechburg graduate was named Wednesday to the NCAA Division II PING Men’s Golf All-Atlantic Region first team, Gannon’s first all-region selection since Drew Deimel in 2010.

A day later, Barto was named first-team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, getting all-conference honors for his fourth consecutive season.

In his final college spring season, Barto scored in the 70s in all 21 of his rounds, averaging 75.8 strokes. He won the Gannon Spring Invitational, placed in the top 10 at six of his 11 tournaments and in the top five four times.

Barto was named PSAC Freshman of the Year in 2015, led the Golden Knights in scoring and played at the NCAA Division II championships in all four of his seasons.

Baseball

Penn State DuBois

Freshmen David Kozlowski (Deer Lakes), Frank Stefko (Freeport) and Jon Thomas (Highlands) were part of the team that won The United States Collegiate Athletic Association Small College World Series. Sixth-seeded DuBois beat No. 3 Wright State-Lake (Ohio), No. 10 Selma University (Ala.) and No. 5 Cleary University (Mich.) to reach the final. After falling to Apprentice School (Va.) in the first game of the championship to set up a winner-take-all contest for the title, DuBois responded with a 10-2 win for the championship. Kozlowski, a right-handed pitcher, went 0-0 with a 6.35 ERA in 12 appearances this season. Stefko, a catcher, hit .267 with a double and three RBIs as a reserve. Thomas, a utility player, batted .231 with a homer, two doubles and six RBIs.

West Liberty

Senior Justin Retzer (Ford City) was named second-team All-Mountain East Conference and also earned a spot on the MEC’s all-tournament team. The righthander tallied a 7-3 record, 3.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings, leading the pitching staff in wins, innings and strikeouts. He pitched a one-hitter in a 9-0 win over West Virginia Wesleyan in March. In the conference tournament, he pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out nine, to give West Liberty a 9-0 win over Concord.

Wrestling

Life University

Matt McCutcheon (Kiski Area) was announced last week as a graduate assistant with the Life University (Ga.) wrestling program. A recent graduate of Penn State, McCutcheon earlier this month received a $7,500 postgraduate scholarship from the Big Ten, one of 28 student-athletes in the conference to receive one — two from each member school. Requirements included maintaining a 3.2 or better grade-point average, demonstrating leadership qualities, serving as a top role model and the intention to continue their academic studies past earning their undergraduate degree. McCutcheon, who graduated with a degree in kinesiology, also was presented the Penn State wrestling Community Service Award at the team’s annual awards banquet last month.

Michael Love contributed. Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.