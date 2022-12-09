AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argos 42, Rochester 37

Barr-Reeve 30, N. Daviess 27

Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Seymour 25

Bethany Christian 56, Oregon-Davis 17

Blue River 56, Knightstown 15

Center Grove 54, Bloomington South 35

Clinton Prairie 56, Lafayette Jeff 32

Dubois 36, Tell City 32

E. Central 53, Columbus North 35

Eastern (Greene) 45, Bloomfield 34

Eastern (Pekin) 48, W. Washington 21

Forest Park 43, Heritage Hills 21

Fountain Central 38, N. Vermillion 28

Greensburg 66, S. Dearborn 23

Hauser 55, S. Decatur 41

Henderson Co., Ky. 71, Evansville Central 42

Indpls Cathedral 50, Guerin Catholic 26

Indpls Scecina 62, Indpls Washington 33

Indpls Shortridge 49, Traders Point Christian 16

Kouts 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 25

Lakewood Park 54, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44

Lanesville 52, Borden 38

Lawrenceburg 51, Batesville 44

Linton 55, Clay City 20

Michigan City Marquette 36, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 33

Parke Heritage 72, Crawfordsville 41

ADVERTISEMENT

Pendleton Hts. 58, Delta 38

Pioneer 58, N. White 52

Princeton 56, Boonville 53, OT

Providence 44, N. Harrison 24

Rensselaer 68, Delphi 30

Rock Creek Academy 48, Clarksville 36

Rossville 48, Sheridan 34

S. Adams 48, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 45, OT

S. Bend Washington 91, S. Bend Clay 4

S. Central (Elizabeth) 57, Crothersville 21

Sports

  • Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

  • Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world

  • USC QB Caleb Williams voted AP Player of the Year

  • Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site

    • S. Knox 56, Vincennes Rivet 39

    S. Ripley 45, Madison Shawe 24

    Scottsburg 48, New Albany 34

    Seeger 59, Riverton Parke 34

    Shakamak 53, Evansville Christian 51

    Silver Creek 50, Floyd Central 41, OT

    Southridge 37, Pike Central 14

    Tecumseh 62, Perry Central 34

    Tri-Central 47, Maconaquah 35

    Trinity Lutheran 68, Christian Academy 29

    Triton 41, Elkhart Christian 18

    Twin Lakes 56, Lafayette Harrison 44

    Wapahani 71, Winchester 66

    Washington 59, N. Posey 53

    White River Valley 62, Springs Valley 48

    Wood Memorial 46, S. Spencer 36

    Yorktown 41, Monroe Central 37, OT

    Marion County Tournament=

    Quarterfinal=

    Indpls Ben Davis 68, Warren Central 63

    Indpls N. Central 50, Indpls Roncalli 40

    Lawrence Central 68, Southport 45

    Lawrence North 54, Franklin Central 42

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.