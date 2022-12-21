AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burr & Burton Academy 55, Essex 52

Colchester 56, Lamoille Union 46

Fair Haven Union 54, Middlebury Union 34

Harwood Union 53, Missisquoi Valley Union 32

Mid Vermont Christian School 31, Trinity Christian, N.H. 30

Mount Abraham Union 56, Otter Valley Union 22

North Country Union 51, Mount Mansfield Union 49

Oxbow Union 44, Hartford 40

Rutland 38, South Burlington 33

St. Johnsbury Academy 46, Rice Memorial 45

White River Valley 63, Northfield 17

Windsor 53, Thetford Academy 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.