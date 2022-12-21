Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burr & Burton Academy 55, Essex 52
Colchester 56, Lamoille Union 46
Fair Haven Union 54, Middlebury Union 34
Harwood Union 53, Missisquoi Valley Union 32
Mid Vermont Christian School 31, Trinity Christian, N.H. 30
Mount Abraham Union 56, Otter Valley Union 22
North Country Union 51, Mount Mansfield Union 49
Oxbow Union 44, Hartford 40
Rutland 38, South Burlington 33
St. Johnsbury Academy 46, Rice Memorial 45
White River Valley 63, Northfield 17
Windsor 53, Thetford Academy 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/