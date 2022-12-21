AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 34, Edward Little 31

Bucksport 53, Hermon 44

Carrabec 73, Madison Area Memorial 61

Cony 68, Lawrence 66

Fort Kent Community 71, Wisdom 46

Gardiner Area 59, Mt. Blue 16

Gorham 66, Greely 59

Houlton 53, John Bapst Memorial 41

Kennebunk 67, Gray-New Gloucester 63

Lake Region 53, Mountain Valley 45

Leavitt Area 58, Fryeburg Academy 57

Maranacook Community 75, Poland Regional/Whittier 70

Marshwood 52, Wells 37

Medomak Valley 71, Camden Hills Regional 58

Mount View 85, Waterville Senior 63

Mt. Abram 77, St. Dominic Regional 39

Nokomis Regional 49, Skowhegan Area 45

Orono 64, Foxcroft Academy 53

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 80, Deering 50

Sacopee Valley 64, Buckfield 56

Searsport District 51, Deer Isle-Stonington 22

South Portland 52, Falmouth 39

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 51, Monmouth Academy 40

Thornton Academy 65, Bonny Eagle 55

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 49, North Yarmouth Academy 41

Westbrook 60, Cape Elizabeth 50

Yarmouth 49, Mt. Ararat 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.