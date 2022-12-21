Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 34, Edward Little 31
Bucksport 53, Hermon 44
Carrabec 73, Madison Area Memorial 61
Cony 68, Lawrence 66
Fort Kent Community 71, Wisdom 46
Gardiner Area 59, Mt. Blue 16
Gorham 66, Greely 59
Houlton 53, John Bapst Memorial 41
Kennebunk 67, Gray-New Gloucester 63
Lake Region 53, Mountain Valley 45
Leavitt Area 58, Fryeburg Academy 57
Maranacook Community 75, Poland Regional/Whittier 70
Marshwood 52, Wells 37
Medomak Valley 71, Camden Hills Regional 58
Mount View 85, Waterville Senior 63
Mt. Abram 77, St. Dominic Regional 39
Nokomis Regional 49, Skowhegan Area 45
Orono 64, Foxcroft Academy 53
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 80, Deering 50
Sacopee Valley 64, Buckfield 56
Searsport District 51, Deer Isle-Stonington 22
South Portland 52, Falmouth 39
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 51, Monmouth Academy 40
Thornton Academy 65, Bonny Eagle 55
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 49, North Yarmouth Academy 41
Westbrook 60, Cape Elizabeth 50
Yarmouth 49, Mt. Ararat 31
