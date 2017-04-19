Girls’ Golf: Heritage places fourth at Nob North

A 299 for Heritage wasn’t good enough to win the Lady General Invitational at Nob North Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Dalton Catamounts came in first place with a 246, Calhoun was second with a 257 and Gordon Lee was third place with 271. This, of course, forced Heritage to fourth place at the invitational.

Lafayette was 10 shots back of Heritage and took fifth (309), while Northwest Whitfield placed sixth (312) and Cartersville High School placed seventh (327) in the 10-team event. Gordon Central was eighth (343), followed by Gilmer High School placing ninth (345) and Southeast Whitfield finishing in tenth (234).

Brooke Barnes was the low woman for the Lady Generals with a 95, followed by Caroline Bentley with a 100 and Carson Nixon with a 104.

The low medalist for the day was Dalton High School’s Katelynn Skiffen (77).

The all-tournament selections were Skiffen, Dalton High’s Skylar Fromm, Calhoun High’s Kate Mashburn and Gordon Lee’s Macall Miller.