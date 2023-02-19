Brown’s 22 lead Stetson past Florida Gulf Coast 88-84

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Luke Brown had 22 points in Stetson’s 88-84 win against FGCU on Saturday night.

Brown was 8 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Hatters (16-11, 11-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Blackmon added 21 points while going 8 of 16 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and they also had six rebounds. Wheza Panzo was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Isaiah Thompson finished with 19 points and seven assists for the Eagles (16-13, 6-10). Caleb Catto added 16 points for FGCU. In addition, Andre Weir had 11 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Stetson hosts Austin Peay and FGCU hosts Lipscomb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .