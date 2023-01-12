Rodman, Gueye help Washington St. beat Cal 66-51

Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) celebrates his basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against California, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 66-51. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) celebrates his basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against California, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 66-51. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — DJ Rodman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Mouhamed Gueye also scored 14 points and Washington State beat California 66-51 Wednesday night.

Justin Powell added 12 points for Washington State (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12).

The Golden Bears made seven of their last 11 field-goal attempts in the first half, including 3-pointers by Grant Newell and DeJuan Clayton that trimmed their deficit to 31-30 at halftime. Kymany Houinsou made a layup 15 seconds into the second half and Rodman made three 3s in a span of 2 minutes, 12 seconds to cap a 15-2 run that made it 46-32 for WSU with 15:34 to play.

California (3-14, 2-4 Pac-12), which was 2-of-12 shooting to open the second half, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Marsalis Roberson — the lone Golden Bears player to score in double figures — had a career-high 11 points. Cal shot just 28.6% (8 of 28) and went 0 for 11 from 3-point range, in the second half.

The Cougars shot 46% (23 of 50) from the field and made 9 of 21 (43%) from 3-point range but hit just 11 of 20 (55%) from the free-throw line.

The Golden Bears had won three of three of their last four games following a 15-game overall skid, including 12 straight losses to open the season.

Washington State was coming off a 74-61 win Saturday over No. 5 Arizona that snapped the Wildcats’ 28-game home win streak and gave the Cougars their first road win over a top-5 opponent in the 122-year history of the program.

