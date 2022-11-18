AP NEWS
Armstrong, Quintana lead Cal Baptist past Washington 73-64

November 18, 2022 GMT

SEATTLE (AP) — Taran Armstrong scored 18 points with six assists, Joe Quintana added 17 points and California Baptist defeated Washington 73-64 on Thursday night for its first win over a Pac-12 team..

The Lancers (3-1) made seven of their last eight shots and 5 of 8 free throws from there to hold off the Huskies (3-1).

Timothy Ighoefe added 10 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks in the win.

California Baptist never trailed after Armstrong’s jumper and Quintana’s 3-pointer made it 22-19 with 6:44 to go in the first half. The Lancers led by as many as 12 in the second half and let Washington get within four once.

It was 62-57 after a dunk by Washington’s Franck Kepnang with 3:34 to go but Armstrong quickly responded with a three-point play and followed that up with a 3-pointer and it was back to 11 at the 2:39 mark.

The Huskies hit a couple of 3s to open the game and led 8-0 but Cal Baptist quickly got back in the game with an 11-0 run that was good for a 15-10 lead.

The Lancers hit 5 of 9 behind the arc to lead 33-26 at the break. Washington was 3 of 10 from distance and shot 32%.

California Baptist made 7 of 16 3-pointers and shot 51%, 58% in the second half (11 of 19). The Lancers ended up 19 of 29 from the foul line, 16 makes coming in the second half.

    • Kepnang led the Huskies with 14 points and eight rebounds but after his 6-of-9 shooting, his teammates were just 19 of 54 (35%). UW was 4 of 16 behind the arc.

    The Huskies were trying to start the season 4-0, which last happened in 2014 when they won the Wooden Legacy. They return to Anaheim for the Wooden Legacy next Wednesday, facing Fresno State.

