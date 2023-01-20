Johnson scores 17 as Saint Mary’s (CA) tops Pepperdine 73-44

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson’s 17 points helped Saint Mary’s (CA) defeat Pepperdine 73-44 on Thursday.

Johnson also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Gaels (17-4, 6-0 West Coast Conference). Alex Ducas scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Kyle Bowen shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The Gaels picked up their eighth straight win.

Houston Mallette finished with 15 points and two steals for the Waves (7-13, 0-6). Carson Basham added six points and two blocks for Pepperdine. Jevon Porter also had six points and two steals. The loss was the Waves’ seventh in a row.

Saint Mary’s (CA) took the lead with 15:16 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Ducas led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 33-24 at the break. Saint Mary’s (CA) pulled away with a 17-1 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 30 points. They outscored Pepperdine by 20 points in the final half, as Johnson led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Santa Clara while Pepperdine visits Portland.

