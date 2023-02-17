Cole leads Lindenwood against Morehead State after 23-point outing

Lindenwood Lions (9-19, 4-11 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (18-10, 11-4 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the Morehead State Eagles after Keenon Cole scored 23 points in Lindenwood’s 77-68 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles are 12-2 on their home court. Morehead State scores 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Lions are 4-11 in OVC play. Lindenwood has a 6-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 assists. Alex Gross is shooting 55.1% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

Cam Burrell is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Chris Childs is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .