Grambling knocks off Texas Southern 85-72

HOUSTON (AP) — Cameron Christon scored 25 points as Grambling beat Texas Southern 85-72 on Wednesday night.

Christon had nine rebounds for Grambling (8-6, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Virshon Cotton shot 4 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Carte’Are Gordon shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Texas Southern (4-11, 0-2) was led by Zytarious Mortle, who recorded 20 points and five steals. Davon Barnes added 15 points and two steals for Texas Southern. John Walker III also recorded 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .